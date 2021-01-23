Vijayasai Reddy Attack Case: Chandrababu A1 In Police FIR

Police have registered an FIR against TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and he was named as accused no.1 in the case related to the attack on MP Vijayasai Reddy. On January 2nd, the convoy of Vijayasai Reddy was attacked. At that time, the MP was on a visit to Ramatheertham temple in Vizianagaram district.

A group of people hurled slippers at the MP and damaged his car. Vijayasai Reddy lodged a complaint at the Nellimarla police station. Many leaders in the district have been attacked by TDP leaders earlier as well. MP named TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, party state president Atchannaidu and senior leader Kala Venkat Rao were responsible for the attack. Police registered an FIR against three persons after a preliminary investigation.

Vizianagaram SP B Raja Kumari said that Naidu has been named by Vijayasai in his complaint. “The investigation into the attack is on. Seven people have been identified so far and sent remanded in custody."

Atchannaidu said that he came to know through media that he and Venkata Rao have been A2 and A3 in the case respectively. He further added that they haven't received any notice from the police so far.