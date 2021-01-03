Amaravati: The attack on Ramathirtham temple was unfortunate and strict action has been initiated against it, said Minister for Endowments Vellampalli Srinivas adding that the opposition leader Chandrababu had neither fear nor devotion towards God.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, the minister said that people are suspecting the opposition role behind this incident, which is clearly evident as TDP leader Ashok Gajapati Raju is still serving as the Chairman of Ramathirtham temple and remained silent after the incident. He said that the idol in Ramathirtham temple was vandalized in an attempt to destabilise the State government, where the TDP leaders had conspired to divert public attention in the wake of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's distribution of house site pattas.

Recalling Naidu’s statements who once said that only those who committed sins will visit the temple, Minister Vellampalli Srinivas questioned Why did Chandrababu visit the Ramathirtham temple, who has no faith and reverence towards Hindu gods and temples. During TDP regime, Chandrababu had demolished many temples located on the Krishna riverfront in Vijayawada city, digging with cranes and bulldozers. Only Chandrababu Naidu can do such heinous acts, he even offers prayers and performs rituals by wearing shoes. The Minister stated that Chandrababu is trying to create rift between religions and shedding crocodile tears.

He criticised Chandrababu Naidu for trying to gain political benefit in the name of religion, who indeed vandalized thousand-pillar mandapam in Tirumala, even sold the lands of3 Sadhavarti, and performed tantric rituals in various Hindu temples. He added that the State government is protecting the lands of Hindu temples and also taking quick action on the accused.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP V.Vijayasai Reddy, who visited Ramathirtham temple on Saturday demanded resignation from Ashok Gajapati Raju, as this incident took place under the Chairmanship of Ashok Gajapati Raju. He said that the government will re-establish the temple no matter what the cost, said Vijayasai Reddy adding that those responsible for the demolition of the statue will be severely punished. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has already directed the Revenue Department to renovate the temple to which the officials had estimated to cost around Rs 1.50 crore.

The MP had accepted the challenge given by Nara Lokesh to have a discussion at Simhachalam temple and asked him to announce a date and time. He said that Chandrababu and his party leaders were involved in vandalizing the idols as Naidu had an inseparable bond with conspiracy politics. Vijayasai Reddy criticised that Chandrababu Naidu was the brand ambassador for the conspiracies and has no respect or devotion towards God. During his regime, many temples across the State were about to be shut down and 39 temples were demolished in Vijayawada. While the Chief Minister declared in the assembly saying that ‘Humanity is my caste and standing by the given promise is my religion’ but still Chandrababu is conspiring to defame the government by rubbing it over the Chief Minister.

MP Vijayasai Reddy asserted that Chandrababu and his son are responsible for the mischief of Ramatirtha temple, where the incident that took place in the early hours of December 29, was first reported by Chandrababu on social media. This means that before anyone in the world knew, Chandrababu, his son Lokesh and Ashok Gajapati Raju had committed this atrocity together through their associates, after which they carried out a mudslinging campaign against the government.