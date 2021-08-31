Vigilance Enquiry Into Irregularities By TDP Leader Nallamilli Rama Krishna Reddy

RAJAHMUNDRY: A vigilance team is conducting an enquiry over complaints received from Bikkavolu and Anaparthi mandals over alleged irregularities by TDP leader and former MLA from Anaparthi Nallamilli Rama Krishna Reddy.

Vigilance SP Ravi Prakash said that a team comprising of a DSP, two inspectors, three officers from various departments were deployed for investigating the case which will be completed soon. The TDP leader who is already embroiled in a murder case of a close relative had also indulged several excesses related to welfare schemes and the sale of gravel etc. Vigilance investigation has revealed that gravel and soil were dug up against the rules of the Neeru-Chettu scheme during the time Chandrababu Naidu was in power. It has been ascertained that the gravel was sold to the layouts and the soil to brick kilns in various parts of the district including Alamoor mandal- Jonada, Raivaram mandal- Someshwaram, Raivaram, Anaparthi mandal- Polamur.

Between 2016 to 2018, more than 51 works were undertaken by the Neeru-Chettu scheme at a cost of about Rs. 3 crores. It is learned corruption of about 10 times this amount, or about Rs 30 crore was initially found to have taken place. It is learned that huge amounts of money were also siphoned off in the lake works at Bikkavolu mandal.

The same was reported at Rangampeta mandal as well as in Venkatapuram, Vadishaleru, and Singampally villages. The intelligence unit has collected evidence over irregularities during the Achanna pond in Rangapuram and the RallaKandriga pond in Tammalapally excavation works.

The Ex-MLA did not leave brandy shops either where an additional Rs 20 to Rs 30 per bottle was collected in the name of NR tax. This apart the Vigilance teams are investigating the issue of commissions taken from 40 wine shops.

Lakhs of Rupees were siphoned off during the sale of grains using the hamalis names with the help of middlemen. Vigilance reports say that 10 percent of the purchase in Komaripalem was withdrawn in the name of the commission.

In order to grant permission for 'unauthorized layouts and land conversion', the owners had to shell out Rs 2 lakh per acre. Satti Venkataramareddy of Anaparthi was charged Rs 2 lakh per acre by TDP's second rung leader for land conversion under SDR. There are more such complaints in the region that had to be investigated.

One Ramareddy from Pandalapaka in Bikkavolu mandal applied for the paddy harvesting machine in 2017. TDP leader Vijayabhaskar Reddy bargained that the machine would be sanctioned if he paid Rs 2.50 lakh. Although Rs 2.50 lakh was given to them after the sale of grains, the machine was not sanctioned. It is noteworthy that the money was still not repaid. There are many more such irregularities and corruption that have come under close scrutiny of the vigilance department.

