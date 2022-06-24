Video Of Man Helping TDP MLC Arjunudu Wear His Shoes Creates Controversy

VIJAYAWADA: A video of a man helping TDP MLC Batchula Arjunudu wear his shoes led to a controversy in the region.

The TDP MLC who is the Gannavaram Assembly constituency in charge in Vijayawada was touring the district under “Prathi Inta Telugu Desam”. On the 19th of this month, he was touring Mallavalli village. One of the party workers had helped the MLC wear his shoes. The party workers were themselves shocked and couldn’t react and this led to outrage amongst the villagers.

Meanwhile a local had taken a video and picture of the act and posted it on social media, which went viral and that's when the incident came to light.

Incidentally, Arjunudu a native of Machilipatnam hails from the backward classes community and is the second person to head the district TDP unit.

