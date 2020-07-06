ANANTAPUR: Two police constables of Hindupur in Anantapur of Andhra Pradesh disgraced their department by turning their police station into a booze bar. The two constables, Noor Ahmed and Tirumalesh, blissfully enjoying their drink right inside their police station, was caught on camera and the video went viral, landing the two in deep trouble.

As details emerged, the two errant policemen apparently got tempted by the presence of a huge stock of illicit liquor which was seized recently and kept inside the police station. The liquor cache belonged to Karnataka which was being smuggled into Andhra Pradesh where liquor prices have been hiked exorbitantly to discourage people from alcohol consumption.

Showing utter disregard for service rules, decency and civil behaviour, the two cops got hold of a few bottles and went on a booze binge right inside their police station. The two were so happy sipping on the illicit liquor that they were caught napping by a prying eye which turned out to be their nemesis now. The two police constables’ booze act was quietly filmed on a mobile smartphone and soon the video went viral.

With the video almost breaking the Internet and netizens gunning for severe action against the two constables, Anantapur district Superintendent of Police (SP) Satya Yesu Babu reacted seriously to it. He immediately ordered disciplinary against the two, who were subsequently transferred to VR. The SP also ordered a detailed enquiry into the incident, promising further disciplinary action against the two booze-savy policemen.