Victory March, Rain Fury, Assembly Took Precedence For AP In November

An eventful month that has witnessed festive spirit, nature's fury, Assembly passing important Bills and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy meeting his counterparts of two neighbouring States besides four years of Praja Sankalpa Yatra showing a magnified reflection on municipal elections and many more.

The month began on a festive spirit of State Formation Day followed by the presentation of YSR Lifetime Achievement and YSR Achievement Awards to honour common people and institutions for the uncommon contribution in their chosen field.

YSRCP celebrated the four years of Praja Sankalpa Yatra and further bagged victory in Badvel by-poll and other Municipal polls, including Kuppam registering back-to-back wins.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has called on Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and discussed inter-state issues, particularly on the cluster of 21 villages under Kotia Panchayat, along with issues in the field of water resources, energy, common boundary and left-wing extremism.

In the Southern Zonal Council Meet that was chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah, the Chief Minister raised various issues related to the State, including Polavaram, Special Category Status and other promises made during the State bifurcation.

They also visited Tirumala and offered prayers. The Assembly passed Cinema Bill to regularise the system along with Higer Education Bill with provisions to regulate educational institutions and giving four options to aided institutions.

The Assembly also repealed the three capitals Bill and the Chief Minister said that they would come with a fresh Bill. The House adopted a resolution to continue the Legislative Council by withdrawing its earlier resolution to dissolve the Upper House.

The House also adopted a resolution to urge the Government of India for conducting BC Census.

During the month, the State experienced heavy rains in Rayalaseema and Coastal region and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted an aerial survey and put the state administration on alert to tackle the situation. He was monitoring the situation constantly and asked the Ministers to stay back in their respective constituencies to oversee the situation.

The Chief Minister told the Central team that came for enumeration to be compassionate as there was loss to human life and livestock besides crop, cattle and breaches to water sources and marooned villages and houses. The team lauded the efforts of the State Government in providing immediate relief and aid to the affected people in the districts of Ananthapur, Chittoor, YSR and Nellore that bore the brunt

So intense was the damage that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister on phone and assured him of all help and cooperation.

Koyye Moshen Raju was unanimously elected Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, and Zakia Khanam took charge as Deputy Chairperson of Legislative Council. The Chief Minister along with other members has escorted them to their Chair. The Chief Minister congratulated the Police Department for securing top place in the Smart Policing' Index 2021, a nationwide survey that was conducted by the Indian Police Foundation.

In regard to welfare, the Chief Minister credited the third tranche of the Jagananna Vidya Deevena of Rs 686 crore into the accounts of 9,87,965 mothers of 11.03 lakh students pursuing their higher studies.

On the development front, the Chief Minister chaired a State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting and gave clearance for the establishment of five industries with an investment of Rs 2134 crores providing direct employment to 7683 people.

A delegation of LV Prasad Eye Institute led by the Founder Chairman Dr. Gullapalli N Rao thanked the Chief Minister for allotting the land required for the establishment of the Territorial Care Eye Institute in Kadapa. ENC Chief Ajendra Bahadur Singh called on the Chief Minister and invited him to attend Navy Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam on December 4.

Further, the Managing Director and CEO of Kia India, Tae-Jin Park met the Chief Minister and thanked him for the government’s full support even during the Covid-19 crisis, due to which they were able to surpass their production and marketing targets.

Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and invited him for the millennium celebrations of Ramanujacharya’s incarnation at the Muchintal Ashram, between 2-14 February 2022.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao at the wedding function of Rohit Reddy and Snighda Reddy.

The bridegroom is the son of Krishna Mohan Reddy, OSD of Chief Minister and the bride is the granddaughter of Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy.