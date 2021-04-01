AMARAVATI: Marching ahead with the winning streak, March has seen a resounding victory in the civic polls with people overwhelmingly endorsing YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's governance, the smooth aviation takeoff from Kurnool, Covid vaccination injecting confidence in the times of second wave besides other events during the month.

It was a landslide for YSRCP by clean sweeping all the Municipal Corporations and winning 74 of the 75 Municipalities. The Chief Minister has demonstrated to the world, the Government's commitment to empower weaker sections and women politically by giving 10 of the 11 Mayor posts to them, of which six are women, who now preside over the Municipal Corporations of Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati among others. Of the total 85 posts won, the Chief Minister has given 67 seats to SC, ST, BC and Minorities of which 52 are women. The month has also seen the unfinished job of completing local bodies elections and incumbent SEC retiring with ZPTC and MPTC polls pending.

YSRCP has celebrated its Foundation Day reiterating its resolve to work for a welfare state as envisioned by Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Kurnool was added to the aviation map with the Chief Minister inaugurating the airport and flight operations taking wings, connecting Visakhapatnam, Bangalore, Chennai speeding up mobility. The Airport was named after freedom fighter and son of the soil, Uyyalavada Narasimha Reddy.

The Chief Minister has put the medical staff on alert to tackle any emergency and to carry out administering one crore doses of Covid vaccines as per laid down priorities. Chief Minister has taken the COVID vaccine on April 1.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan Takes The COVID Jab, Kickstarts Vaccination Programme

Dr Gurumoorthy met the Chief Minister, who introduced him to the Group of Ministers and leaders before filing nomination for the Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll. The seat fell vacant following the death of B Durga Prasad.

The Chief Minister rushed to Kadapa on hearing the news of the death of Badvel MLA Dr G Venkata Subbaiah and consoled the family members after paying tributes to the departed Party leader.

The Chief Minister has written letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the Centre's decision on privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and suggested alternatives pinpointing the reasons for losses. The Party stand was also echoed in the Parliament.

The Chief Minister felicitated Sita Maha Lakshmi, daughter of national tricolour designer Pingali Venkaiah and announced a purse of Rs 75 lakhs.

Marking Women’s Day celebrations, in a first-of-its-kind initiative, the State government announced to present Gender Budget along with the annual budget showing the allocations to women welfare.

The government had also launched a Swechha programme to create awareness on menstrual hygiene among adolescent girls and mooted to provide free biodegradable sanitary napkins to the girl students studying from class 7-12 in all government schools from July 1.

To ensure women’s safety, workplace committees to prevent harassment on women have been made ‘mandatory’ in all government and private institutions and further increased the casual leaves for women to 20 from 15.

Sand policy was upgraded for the easy availability and uniform price structure and Jaypee Group bagged the bid and operations would begin from next financial year.

Revamping the education sector, the Chief Minister had taken a key decision by changing the existing examination system in autonomous colleges and assigned the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) to set up question papers and evaluation.

During the month, the Chief Minister launched the upgraded Spandana Portal, Temple Management System, fact check portal, and a dedicated RBK Channel. He had also laid the foundation stone for the retaining wall on the left bank of Krishna River to stop floodwater gushing into abutting colonies and has paid YSR Bhima for those families who lost their bread earner but could not get the insurance as they had no bank accounts.

Retired High Court judge Justice M Seetharama Murti was appointed chairperson of the State Human Rights Commission with retired district judge Dande Subramanyam (judicial) and advocate Dr G Srinivasa Rao (non-judicial) as its members. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated Director General of Police Goutam Sawang for receiving the best DGP award and the police department for bagging 13 awards in the implementation of smart innovative policing. Due to paucity of time, the State has given an Ordinance for budget sanctions for three months.

A delegation of Dixon Technologies (India) Limited led by Chairman Sunil Vachani and CEO Pankaj Sharma has called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and came forward to invest in the Kopparthi Electronic Manufacturing cluster.

Also, BJP senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy and Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) have paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Minister during the month.

Summing up, the month witnessed a good show for the Party, government policies and high levels of confidence in going ahead with its welfare agenda.