Veteran Telugu Actor Kaikala Satyanarayana Recovers, Thanks AP CM YS Jagan For Support

HYDERABAD: Veteran Telugu film actor Kaikala Satyanarayana, who was critically ill and admitted to Apollo Hospital here in November last year has fully recovered and has expressed gratitude to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for providing financial support during his illness.

In a letter written to the Chief Minister which was signed by his elder son, the senior actor stated that despite the Chief Minister's busy schedule, he was very pleased with the attention shown on him and by calling him personally and assuring of any assistance from the Andhra Pradesh government, he said. "Your superiors personally attended, as you promised, and provided all kinds of assistance, including financial assistance to cover medical expenses. Your help during those difficult times has given me and my family tremendous strength. This attention you have shown has once again proved the respect you have for artists and their well-being. Your concern for the people will ensure that the state is in good hands, ”Kaikala said in the letter.

Kaikala Satyanarayana'sLetter To AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Thanking Him

Kaikala Satyanarayana (86) who has been battling health issues for the past few months was on the ventilator at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Apollo Hospital on November 20 last year. He has recovered now and is recuperating at home.

