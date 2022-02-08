AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that the vested interests have been instigating teachers to go on strike, even during these testing times of Covid. He said that from the last two years all the students were being passed without any examinations and in this third year, it was sad to see teachers going on strike leaving students affecting their education. Speaking during the launch of the second tranche of the Jagananna Chedodu scheme on Tuesday, he mentioned that there were only 3.97 lakh government employees until the 2019 elections, whereas after forming the government as many as 1,84,264 new jobs were created and over one lakh outsourcing employees have been receiving EPF and ESI benefits through APCOS. By regularizing RTC employees alone, the State government is bearing an additional burden of Rs 3600 crore every year and besides these, a minimum timescale has been brought for the contract employees. The salary bill for 3.7 lakh government employees was only Rs 1198 crore till 2019, but now it has increased to Rs 3187 crore per annum.

Drawing a comparison with the previous TDP government, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the pay of Anganwadi workers was only Rs 7000 back then and now it has increased to Rs 11500. The pay of Anganwadi mini workers was taken to Rs 7000 from Rs 4500, for Sanghamitra the salaries have been increased to Rs 10,000 from just Rs 3000. Similarly, the pay of municipal sanitation workers has been increased to Rs 18,000 from Rs 12,000 and for Asha workers, the salaries were increased to Rs 10000 from Rs 3000. Also, the salaries of tribal welfare health workers, home guards, 108 ambulance drivers were also increased to a great extent.

BC Welfare Minister Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna, Tourism Minister Muthamsetti Srinivas, Chief Secretary Dr. Sameer Sharma, Village and Ward Secretariats Special CS Ajay Jain, Rajaka, Nai Brahmana and Tailor Corporations Chairmen, and other dignitaries were present at the event.

