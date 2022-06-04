Vellampalli Challenges Pawan Kalyan To Get Amit Shah's Appointment

Former Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao participated in Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme in the 54th division of NTR district. He stated that without Chiranjeevi, there is no value for Pawan Kalyan. He wondered where does Power Star stand without Megastar. He further stated that Naga Babu is clueless.

Vellamapalli said that Nagababu was blackmailing Chiranjeevi fans and insulting Chiranjeevi by asking the fans of Megastar to support Janasena. He added that Pawan Kalyan's words can never come true.

Vellampalli Srinivas also challenged Pawan Kalyan to get an appointment from Amit Shah before passing comments. He said that Modi and Amit Shah know what Pawan Kalyan does. He also wondered of Pawan Kalyan whose party had ties with BJP, ever think about the welfare of the state.

He stated that Pawan Kalyan was content with the package offered by Chandrababu Naidu. Vellampalli also asserted that no one in the BJP cared about Pawan Kalyan but yet, he was praising the saffron party.

Contacts with only Delhi BJP leaders, says Pawan Kalyan:

Janasena party president Pawan Kalyan said that he did not have much contact with the BJP leaders in the state, but shared a good rapport with the National BJP leaders. Speaking to the media on Friday at the party office in Mangalagiri, Pawan said that he was in touch with BJP leaders in Delhi since 2007. He also said that he first met the current BJP state president Somu Veerraju in 2014. He also said that he would write a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the DGP's handling of Konaseema riots.

Also Read: AP SSC 2022 Results Announcement Postponed