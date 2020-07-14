ANANTAPUR: Scam-tainted former TDP MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy and his aide Chavva Gopal Reddy, who were arrested in connection with the illegal conversion of BS III into BS-IV vehicles by forging documents, are in news once again. Even though the temperamental leader has been feigning innocence in public, latest reports reveal that he had actually confessed to his complicity in the case during interrogation.

In his confessional statement, Prabhakar Reddy admitted that he had contacted Muthukumar from Chennai for registration of BS III vehicles under BS-IV. With the help of Nagaland RTA broker Sanjay, they had done illegal registration of 154 vehicles without physically presenting these vehicles in Nagaland, as per his confessional account.

For this malpractice, JC Prabhakar Reddy had paid off Sanjay and Muthukumar in large amounts. Subsequently, JC Prabhakar Reddy along with his aide Nagendra, had fabricated fake police clearance certificates and obtained (No Objection Certificate) NOC from the police. As many as eight Volvo buses and lorries were sold in Telangana and Karnataka using these forged documents. In all, 154 Ashok Leyland vehicles were bought as scrap before being registered in Nagaland with the help of fake documents.

Meanwhile, a court on Monday rejected the bail plea filed by JC Prabhakar Reddy, his son Asmit Reddy and his aide Chavva Gopal Reddy and extended their remand till July 27.