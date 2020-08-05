ANANTAPUR: The Andhra Pradesh state government which had earlier signed an MoU with Veera Vahana Udyog Private Limited for the setting up of an electric bus manufacturing unit in Anantapur district, has now allocated 124 acres of land for this purpose. Veera Vahana Company is setting up the unit at a total cost of Rs 1,000 crores with a manufacturing target of 3,000 buses a year. The company has also started works in the 124 acres of land allotted to them near Gudipalli village of Somandepalli mandal in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.

The company has prepared a plan to take up the full-scale production of e-buses within the next two years. Along with that, the company management has also decided to set up subsidiary units in the close proximity of the plant. The company officials have apprised the state government of their proposal and it has given its approval for the same. The state government authorities are now working out the modalities for the allocation of land to enable the establishment of Veera Vahana e-bus company's subsidiary units.

By setting up the plant near Anantapur, the Veera Vahana company will directly provide employment to 3,000 people and indirectly provide employment to another 10,000 people, effectively contributing for the creation of 13,000 jobs in AP. The district has the potential to grow further industrially with the arrival of internationally renowned vehicle manufacturing companies like Kia and Veera Vahana.

Speaking about the agreement with the company, Padmavati, Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) Zonal Manager, Hindupuram, said that as per the directions of the state government, 124 acres of land in Somandepalli mandal has been allotted to Veera Vahana company. "We have already completed the sale agreement," said Padmavati. She said that company representatives are currently in the process of setting up the unit and production of buses in the unit will start in another two years.