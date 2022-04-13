Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday rejected pleas including a permanent bail plea filed by the Elgar Parishad accused and Telugu poet Varavara Rao. He is presently on interim bail granted by the high court for medical reasons. Varavara Rao, who is an accused in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence, had sought permanent bail and requested the court to shift the case to Hyderabad as appearing in the court was not tenable for him due to ill health.

A division bench led by SB Shukre and GA Sanab rejected the application to allow Rao to stay in Telangana during the duration of bail. “The present petition seeking permanent bail is dismissed. Plea seeking modification of bail to go to Telangana is dismissed,” the court said.

The high court dismissed the permanent bail plea, however, extended the interim bail by three months so he can undergo an eye operation. The division bench also directed the NIA court to speed up the trial and asked the parties to the case to extend cooperation. It may be recalled here Rao was granted temporary bail by the High Court on health grounds on February 22, last year and extensions were given.