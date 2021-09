VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday launched the 'Vanijya Utsavam-2021' program aimed at doubling the state's trade exports to Andhra Pradesh. As part of the event, the Chief Minister presented Awards in the name of Industry Champions and Export Champions to several industrialists and businessmen who have played a pivotal role in the industrial development and growth of exports in the State.

Industry Champion Awards

Padma Shri BVR Mohan Reddy (Executive Chairman, Cyient)

Chief Administrative Officer, Kia India Pvt Ltd

Anil Chalamashetti (Managing Director, Green Co Energy Pvt Ltd)

Avinash Chandrai, Chief Executive Officer, Adani Krishnapatnam Port)

GJ Rao (Director, Adani Krishnapatnam Port)

Ishan Reddy Alla (Promoted Director, Ramky Group)

CV Rajulu (Vice President, NACL Industries)

K Madan Mohan Reddy (Executive Director, Aurobindo Pharma Limited)

Export Champion Awards

C. Sharwanand (Chief Operating Officer, Brandix India Apparel Pvt Ltd)

Lee E C (General manager, Apache Footwear India Pvt Ltd)

BV Krishna Rao (Managing Director, Pattabhi Agro Foods Pvt. Ltd.)

Vanka Rajkumari (Managing Director, Indian Hair Industries Pvt. Ltd.)

Pandava Prasad (General Manager, SNS India Pvt. Ltd.)

Singaluri Sharda Devi (Partner, RV Corp)

