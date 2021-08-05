Vana Mahotsavam 2021: AP CM YS Jagan's Pledge For Green Cover In Andhra

Jagananna Pacha Thoranam 2021 GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the mega plantation drive under the Jagananna Pacha Thoranam and Vana Mahotsavam 2021 program by planting samplings at the AIIMS premises in Mangalagiri at Guntur district. The programme commenced in various places across the state after the State government launched an extensive program to achieve a balanced climate and environmental protection as part of the plantation drive.

Speaking on the occasion the Chief Minister spoke about the importance of trees and conservation of nature. He said that the green cover at present was at 23 percent and we should take steps to ensure it increased to 33 percent in the State and called for efforts to make the state greener. He made everyone take a pledge to conserve nature and plant trees in the State. He directed Forest officials to make arrangements for planting five crore saplings across the state as part of the Vana Mahotsavam drive.

Keeping in mind the call for increasing 33 percent greenery in line with the National Forest Policy, the forest department conducts an annual planting program during the monsoon season.

Ministers and public representatives in all districts have made arrangements to launch the planting programme. The Forest Department has been planting trees in public and private nurseries, timber mills, and community gardens since the onset of the monsoon season each year. This time apart from the above places, saplings will be planted in 17,000 YSR Jagananna Colonies. Plants will also be planted in schools and hospitals as part of the Nadu-Today scheme. So far 33.23 crore seedlings have been planted in the state in the last two years.

Under Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA), the AP Forest department will take up a plantation programme in 8,700 hectares and in 2,250 hectares under the Green India Mission and in 425 hectares under National Afforestation Programme. Also, one crore saplings will be planted under Jagananna Pacha Thoranam.

