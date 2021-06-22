The Vamsadhara Water Dispute Tribunal (VWDT) in its orders favorable to the Andhra Pradesh Government has given permission for the construction of the Neradi barrage across the Vamsadhara River subject to certain conditions. The Tribunal on Monday issued orders on two interim petitions filed on land acquisition for the project construction by the Odisha Government and the construction of the Direct Project Retaining Wall. Odisha has petitioned that the project would not be possible over 106 acres of land as proposed by Andhra Pradesh. The Center has filed an IA for the Appellate Authority to resolve the dispute.

However, the tribunal clarified there was no need for a separate appellate authority to review the issue and the waters of the Vamshadhara River should be used sparingly. As part of its order, the Tribunal had also laid out certain condition for the construction of the ancillary structures which includes:

-Odisha is to acquire 106 acres of land needed for the barrage construction and hand it over to AP within one year of the order.

-The barrage can have a right head sluice of 8,000 cusecs of design capacity for meeting the requirements of AP and have a Left Head Sluice (LHS) to cater to the requirements of Odisha below the Neradi barrage. The cost of LHS is to be borne by Odisha.

-The yield of the Vamsadhara at Gotta Barrage, which is 115 TMC ft, should be equally shared by AP with Odisha on a 50:50 basis as per the inter-State agreement between the States.

-Water sharing should be on a proportionate basis as per water availability.

-AP will first draw the water from the Neradi barrage during the first crop period, i.e. from June 1 to November 30 every year.

-The barrage as well as the proposed side weir must get necessary clearances from the Central Water Commission, Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, and Tribal Affairs, and other statutory bodies.

-AP has to pay compensation, and other expenses charges incurred by Odisha with respect to the acquisition of lands as provided in the DPR.

It may be recollected Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in April had written to the Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to co-operate in the construction of a Neradi Barrage across the River Vamsadhara. In his letter, YS Jagan stated that they were ready to resolve the issues regarding the construction of the Neradi Barrage through consultations and the construction of this barrage would be of benefit to both states.

Referring to the final verdict of the Vamsadhara Water Disputes Tribunal (VWDT) dated 13-09-2017, YS Jagan said that the Tribunal had allowed AP to construct the barrage and its ancillary structures. He explained that the construction of the Neradi barrage would serve the needs of Odisha as well as AP.

