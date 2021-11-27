NTR Himself Called Chandrababu a Great Actor, Recalls Vallabhaneni Vamsi

Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi said that that he didn't understand why TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu broke down at a press conference, conducted shortly after staging a walkout from the Andhra Pradesh Assembly.

He took a dig at Chandrababu saying that Naidu was resorting to cheap politics. He recalled that legendary reel actor from Tollywood, NTR himself had called Chandrababu Naidu a great actor. He also said that it was shameful and cheap to see Naidu asking the flood victims to console him.

Vamsi said that Naidu was affected a lot after the Kuppam loss.

He further stated that he had finally lost all hopes of returning to power and was feeling frustrated after watching his son's inability to do anything, He said that Naidu is talking as per his will and wish and has clearly lost his senses.

Vamsi also recalled that Naidu tasted defeat even after he tried to grab the attention of people with his alipiri episode. He said that Naidu is repeating the same tricks to get People's sympathy, but the public knows what is right and wrong. He said that people would teach him a lesson when the time comes.