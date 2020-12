Chakra Snanam was performed in a grand manner at Triumala on the occasion of Vaikuntha Dwadashi. It was performed in ‘Ekantham’, with no public participation due to Covid- 19. In the morning, the procession of Chakratalvar took place and later was taken to Sri Vari Puskarini. TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, EO Jawahar Reddy and other priests participated.

Many celebrities visited Tirumala on Dwadasi. During the VIP visit in the morning, Supreme Court Justice Indira Banerjee, High Court Judge Justice Durga Prasada Rao, former Patna High Court Chief Justice L. Narasimha Reddy and Telangana Minister Indrakaran Reddy and others visited the temple.