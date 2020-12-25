Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman YV Subba Reddy said that police didn't resort to lathi-charge on devotees who came for Srivari Darshan at Tirumala. TTD Chairman denied all the allegations made by Chandrababu Naidu and said that TTD had made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of Vaikunta Ekadasi which starts on December 25th and will continue till January 3rd.

YV Subba Reddy further added that he doesn't want to talk about politics in Tirumala. He also said that they are looking to develop Annamayya Route to Tirumala.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu criticised the ruling government and condemned the lathi-charge by police on the devotees who visited Tirumala.

YV Subba Reddy lashed out at Naidu and said that he is using Tirumla temple for political mileage. TTD chairman said that there is no lathi-charge on Tirumala devotees.

A ten day Vaikunta Dwara Darshan for devotees started from today. The authorities have said that social distancing guidelines will be maintained strictly amid concerns over the new coronavirus strain. A total of 35,000 devotees will be allowed per day and those who have booked tickets in advance will be allowed. Only 10,000 offline sarva darshans tokens will be issued to the locals, every day till January 3rd.

