Vaccination Drive For Remaining AP Frontline, Healthcare Workers From April 19

As per the instructions of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the state administration is geared up to complete vaccination of all its almost five lakh healthcare and frontline workers on April 19.

As per Dr Arja Srikanth AP Covid Nodal officer, the state has received two lakh more Covishield doses on Sunday in addition to the six lakh does received on Saturday.

Also Read: CM YS Jagan Writes To PMO on Tika Utsav in AP, Seeks More Vaccines

Out of the ten lakhs, already five lakh workers were vaccinated in the first drive and the remaining frontline and health care workers will be inoculated on Monday (April 19th).

Dr Srikanth said that a user-friendly application was developed for online monitoring and capturing of individual vaccination data/ information from every corner of the state.

This app will be used effectively for the vaccination drive starting from tomorrow April 19th.

All Medical officers would use this app to enter the individual details as and when s/he is vaccinated. The medical officer is provided with the user name and password and the officer's login provides the complete list of unvaccinated Frontline (FLW) and Health Care workers (HLW) in the district.

Individual FLW & HCW details can be searched using registration ID or mobile number or name.

An SMS alert will be sent to each frontline and health care worker's mobile as per time slots.

The AP Health department has directed all FLWs & HCWs to complete their vaccination by tomorrow as per their SMS alert time slots.

Also Read: Lockdown No Solution To Contain Virus Spread: AP CM YS Jagan