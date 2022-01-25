Vaccination Certificate Must For Tirumala Visit

TTD has once again stressed the point that devotees coming to Tirumala for darshan at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple should bring either two doses vaccination certificate or COVID-19 negative RTPCR test done 48 hours ago before the darshan.

According to the reports, many devotees are coming to the temple without a negative 'certificate' and they are being sent back by vigilance and security guards at the Alipiri checkpoint. Many devotees are facing problems as they were not producing the necessary certificates.

The state and central governments have warned the people to be careful in the wake of the third wave of COVID-19. Devotees who have shown the vaccination certificate or the RTPCR test negative certificate taken 48 hours before the visit will be allowed to the temple. TTD officials told the devotees to cooperate with them keeping the safety of everyone in the mind.

Andhra Pradesh government is taking all the measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state. The sudden rise in the number of cases has once again impacted the booming tourism industry in the state. Many devotees who have planned to visit the temple are cancelling their bookings.

