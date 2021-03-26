Megastar Chiranjeevi welcomed the decision of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to name the newly launched Kurnool Airport after freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

Taking to Twitter, on Thursday the actor thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan for giving recognition to the greatest patriot and unsung hero. “I was fortunate and honoured to play the great soul on screen,” he mentioned and that Uyyalawada was the first-ever freedom fighter of India.

Heartened & Overjoyed at the Hon'ble CM @ysjagan 's announcement naming #KurnoolAirport after the Firstever Freedom Fighter of India #UyyalavadaNarasimhaReddy Much deserved recognition to the greatest patriot & unsung Hero.Was fortunate & honored to play the great soul on screen — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 25, 2021

AP CM YS Jagan inaugurated the Kurnool Airport near Orvakal on Thursday. The domestic airport built on 1,008 acres was developed at a cost of Rs 153 crore. The runway is 2000 metres long and 30 metres wide and has provision for parking four aircraft.

Speaking on the occasion, YS Jagan said that the operation of flights would commence from March 28 at the airport. This is the sixth domestic airport in the State. In this context, he stated that the present YSR Congress Party government had spent Rs.110 crore to complete the airport within one-and-a-half years.

It was from this place the legendary Uyyalavada Narasimha Reddy emerged, he said and announced that the Orvakal airport would be called Uyyalavada Narasimha Reddy airport.

