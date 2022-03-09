Utilise Qualified Government Teachers Effectively For Better Education, YS Jagan To Officials

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the implementation of decisions taken under the New Education Policy(NEP) at the camp office here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the officials to utilise the services of highly qualified government teachers effectively to provide better education to students and added to prepare policies in this regard. He said subject-wise teachers are being appointed in the schools and instructed the officials not to utilise the services of the teachers for non-teaching activities as it will have an impact on students' education. He instructed the officials to ensure students learn the meaning and usage of a new English word every day.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to focus on the 'Learning To Learn' concept and said there should be teacher training centers (TTCs) in 26 newly carved districts and facilities should be improved in existing TTCs under Nadu Nedu. The Chief Minister said Head Masters should play key role in schools and give career guidance to the students and added that they should maintain good relations with parents and conduct meetings with students and parents separately and give counselling for students better future.

He instructed the officials to ensure the facilities like toilets and drinking water plants setup under Nadu Nedu in schools are well maintained and problems are fixed immediately. He said SOPs on maintenance of facilities in schools should be given to technical and engineering staff in Village / Ward Secretariats and Village Clinics staff. He instructed the officials to start the second phase of Nadu Nedu works in schools from March 15 and added to ensure playgrounds are setup compulsorily in schools and added that Vidya Kanuka kits should be given to students before the schools reopen after holidays. He instructed the officials to check if facilities available in private schools are as per standards.

He instructed the officials to take steps to implement plans prepared for the development of skills among students in the state and asserted that there should be one skill college in every parliament and one skill center combined with ITI and Polytechnic college. He said the curriculum for these will be prepared by Skill University that would come up in Tirupati and directed the officials to focus in this regard.

The Officials informed the Chief Minister that they have completed mapping of schools according to NEP and added that making students learn one English word each day has started on February 14. They said Digital Learning will be introduced to Class 8 students from next year and measures are being taken to improve the teaching efficiency of the teachers. They said they are ensuring one Co-ed junior college and one women junior college in each mandal and added that a toll-free number is setup to receive complaints from students. They said steps are being taken for the implementation of SCERT recommendations.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Chief Secretary Dr. Sameer Sharma, Chief Minister's Special Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy, Shool Education Special Chief Secretary Buditi Rajashekar, Chief Minister's Secretary Salmon Arokiyaraj, Chief Additional Secretary R Mutyalaraju, Finance Secretary N Gulzar, School Education Commissioner A Murali, School Education Director (SCERT) B Prathap Reddy and other officials were present in the meeting.

Also Read: Election Results Tomorrow: Know How To Check State Election Results Below