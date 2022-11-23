Usurping Party, Power is Like Land Grabbing

Narsannapeta (Srikakulam dist): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken to the epic Ramayana to liken landowners and land grabbers with Rama and Ravana and took the metaphor further to those who came to power on their own and those who usurped Party and power from others.

Speaking at the distribution of land title deeds here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said people like MGR, NTR and Jagan have launched political parties and came to power on their own charisma and policies but there are others like Chandrababu Naidu who usurped the Party and power from his father-in-law which is like land grabbing.

While the earlier set of people are termed land owners the latter can be described as land grabbers, the Chief Minister said. People supporting Ravana, who set his eye on Sita, should be called as demons and the friendly media of Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan, are like dushta chathustayam (Gang of Four).

While Chandrababu, who did nothing during his term, has been carrying out false propaganda with his gang for political gains, we are implementing revolutionary programmes.

Reiterating the commitment to decentralization, the Chief Minister said, from three capitals to increasing the number of districts to 26 to setting up of village and ward secretariats we have been moving forward. We have changed the rural landscape with the introduction of Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), e-cropping, soil testing, village clinics, family doctor concept, English medium schools among others.

The Government is committed to development of all regions and send the message of accountability, while Chandrababu wanted to encourage regional disparities. Never believe them or their propaganda and the only yardstick for giving mandate is the welfare every household has received. I trust my people and God only, he said.

In a democracy, people only believe those leaders who keep up their promises and Chandrababu was always found wanting on that count. One should think if betrayers should be given another chance to enter the assembly, he asked.

