Used Aircraft Loaded on Truck Gets Stuck at Bapatla Underpass

Guntur: An old aeroplane, bought by Hyderabad’s Pista House, a popular food chain, got stuck at Korisapadu underpass during transportation by road in Bapatla district on Saturday evening.

As this news spread, people started thronging the underpass and were seen clicking selfies and making videos of the stranded aeroplane on the road. The videos of the stranded aeroplane are making rounds on social media.

According to reports, Ch Shiva Shankar, a resident of Hyderabad, bought the used aircraft to set up an aeroplane-themed restaurant in the city. The plane was being transported on a trailer by road from Kochi to Hyderabad and enroute it got stuck at the Korisapadu underpass throwing the traffic out of gear in Bapatla.

It is being brought by Pistahouse, a restaurant in Hyderabad, with a plan to convert it into a restaurant.

Medrametla police rushed to the spot and helped the driver to pull out the stuck aircraft from an underpass without causing any damage to the plane. “The driver of the truck-trailer had no idea about the traffic diversion and took the wrong turn and ended up underpass. However, the aircraft has been pulled out of the underpass without causing any damage to it,” Medrametla police official Shiv Kumar said.

