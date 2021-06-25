US Consul General Congratulates AP Govt For Successful Vaccination Drive

HYDERABAD: United States Consul General in Hyderabad, Joel Reifman congratulated the Andhra Pradesh Government for successfully conducting the Mega Vaccination Drive and also for the record success of administering over 1.3 million doses in a single day.

Joel Reifman took to Twitter to congratulate Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the heath workers for their efforts, which he said was saving lives of the people in the State.

Congratulations to the state of Andhra Pradesh, AP health workers, and @ysjagan for your successful vaccination drive, including administering over 1.3 million doses in a single day! Your efforts are saving lives. https://t.co/9QsWrZU68g#Vaccine — Joel Reifman (@USCGHyderabad) June 25, 2021

Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh set a record milestone by vaccinating more than 13,72,481 people in a single day in the Mega Vaccination Drive to inoculate people with COVID vaccines, last Sunday.

The COVID vaccine was administered to people in a marathon of 15 hours. Through this effort, Andhra Pradesh has set an example in the country and the Chief Minister gave the credit to the team effort made by the Village/Ward Secretariats, Volunteers, ANMs, ASHA workers, PHC doctors, Mandal Officers, Joint Collectors & Collectors.

