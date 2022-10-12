US Consul General Calls on AP CM YS Jagan

Ms. Jennifer Larson, who took over as Consul General of USA in Hyderabad recently, called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Wednesday.

Jennifer Larson, who is on the first visit to AP after assuming her new responsibility, lauded the CM for adopting best practices in dealing with Covid pandemic despite the financial crunch the state faced. She also appreciated him for standing number one in GDP growth rate.

The visiting dignitary also appreciated the working style of American Corner at Visakhapatnam, the third in India.

The Chief Minister told her that his government has been according high priority to education, medical and agricultural sectors and appealed to her to encourage investments in the state. He promised to extend all necessary support for those seeking to invest.

Special Chief Secretary to the CM, K.S. Jawahar Reddy and Special Secretary Dr M. Hari Krishna and officers of the Consul General also participated in the interaction.

Also Read: Maintain Enough Coal Reserves to Avoid Power Cuts in AP: CM