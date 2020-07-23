GUNTUR: Upset over contracting COVID-19, an elderly man died by suicide at a quarantine centre in Tadepalli’s Gundimeda on Wednesday morning, July 22.

The 64-year-old man who tested positive on July 14 was kept in a single room. Doctors had said that he would have been discharged if he testednegative in his next tests, a leading daily reported.

He worked as a compounder in a private hospital.

His body was shifted to Guntur Government Hospital for post-mortem.

His wife had lodged a police complaint.

Earlier, unable to pay the hospital bill, a man died by suicide by jumping from the third floor of a private hospital in Kakinada. The incident took place on July 17. According to police, the patient has been identified as 37-year-old Mandavalli Satya Venkata Krishna from Tallarevu mandal, a leading daily reported.

After suffering from fever, he was admitted to the hospital. His Coronavirus test reports came out as negative. Although he was treated for fever, he had not recovered. He also had heart ailments.

The hospital bill came out as Rs 17,500 on Friday. Shocked by seeing the amount, Venkata and his father inquired why such a huge amount was charged.

The report said that hospital authorities told them that they charged Rs 2,000 for COVID-19 test and the rest was the room charge. Angry, he rushed to the third floor and jumped from there, killing self on the spot.

Remember, you are not alone. Feel free to speak up | Suicide prevention helpline numbers: Andhra Pradesh: Organisation: 1 Life (78930-78930; 100); GGH-Kakinada (98499-03870) | Telangana: Organisation: Roshni Trust (040 6620 2000, 040 6620 2001), One Life (+91 7893078930), Sevakendram-Health Information Helpline (104), Darshika (040 27755506, 040 27755505), Makro Foundation (040 46004600)