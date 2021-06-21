Uppalapada: Lorry Rams Into Tipper, 20 Of Marriage Party Hurt

Nellore: A tipper was parked on the highway near Uppalapada. The tipper was smashed from behind by a mini lorry driver who had failed to notice it. The accident severely damaged the front of the mini lorry. Three other people were seriously injured, including the driver.

A road accident took place in the Nellore district. A tipper parked on the highway collided head-on with a mini lorry. The accident resulted in the injuries of 20 people. The incident occurred in the Anantasagaram zone, near Uppalapada.

According to the police, a wedding party traveled to Nellore district in a mini lorry from Peepigunta, Gopavaram zone, Kadapa district. They were supposed to travel to Giddaluru, which is located in the Kadalakuru Mandal. As a result, the tipper stopped in the middle of the highway near Uppalapada.

The driver of the mini lorry, who did not see the tipper, lost control and rammed into it from behind. The accident severely damaged the front of the mini lorry. Three other people were seriously injured, including the driver. Another 16 sustained minor injuries. They are being treated at the Government Hospital in Atmakuru. The incident has been reported to the police, who are investigating it.