AMARAVATI: In tune with the Centre's unlock 3.0 guidelines, the Andhra Pradesh government has relaxed inter-state movement and is providing auto generated e-pass instantly for travelers to cross the state's border from Saturday, August 1. People who are planning to enter AP, just need to register online on https://www.spandana.ap.gov.in/ and they can get an auto generated e-pass instantly.

The AP government has relaxed restrictions near the border check posts for inter-state travellers. COVID-19 Task Force Committee Chairman M T Krishna Babu said, "If you plan to enter into AP, then you have to apply for an e-pass by just registering the details on the government’s Spandana website."

Krishna Babu's Speech Highlights:

►The auto-generated e-pass will be sent to the mail of the applicant, as soon as the application process is completed on the Spandana website.

►Staff at the inter-state border will allow the travelers to enter the state if they show e-pass along with a valid identity proof.

►Travelers can enter into the state by providing their details at border check posts.

►The state government had taken up the registration process, only to determine the number of arrivals. This information will be sent to health

workers.

►Following which, the health workers will track them. The policy would be effective from Saturday, August 1.

►The police will send back the travelers if they fail to show e-pass at the border check posts.

►People can apply for e-pass‌ on www.spandana.ap. gov.in website.