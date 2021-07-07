Unique Welfare Schemes That Made Telugu People Love YSR

Dr. Yeduguri Sandinti Rajasekhara Reddy, also known as YSR and Mahaneta, is an adept politician and charismatic mass leader who has made a place in State politics through his exemplary commitment and dedication to the upliftment of the poor and YSR was the united Andhra Pradesh's first and only re-elected chief minister.

He was a people's man. He is the first CM to have fan clubs and enjoyed a massive number of followers. People in both the Telugu states love YSR. We need to tell you that lakhs of people in the united Andhra Pradesh have been benefitted through his welfare schemes.

On the occasion of YSR's birth anniversary (July 8), here are the names of his unique schemes that made people put him on a pedestal, thereby making YSR the most loved chief minister.

1. Two Kg Rice Scheme

At a period when the price of rice in the open market was Rs 18, YSR delivered rice at Rs 2 per kg. During the YSR regime, prices grew by a factor, putting them out of reach of the poor. Over 1.73 million white card holders received it through 41,943 fair-price businesses.

2.Indiramma Illu

The goal of this program was to provide housing to the poorer sections of the population who could not afford to build their own home. Between 2006 and 2009, around 40 lakh dwellings were constructed. Along with housing, Indiramma pensions were distributed to the elderly, disabled, widows, handloom weavers.

3. 108 and 104

The 108 scheme provided free transportation to hospitals for pregnant women and accident victims. United Andhra Pradesh was the first state to implement such a program, and it has now spread to other states.

4. Fee Reimbursement

For the first time in the country, YSR offered students from the BC, SC, ST, minority, and Economically Backward Class communities 100 percent fee reimbursement. This program benefited around 33 lakh students during YSR tenure.

5. Jalayagnam

The Jalayagnam initiative was launched with the goal of completing 32 large and 17 medium irrigation projects at a cost of Rs. 65,000 crores and delivering efficient irrigation to over 71 lakh acres.

6. Aarogyasri

It is a medical insurance policy known as Rajiv Arogya Shree that was established to cover the complete cost of any essential surgery up to a limit of Rs. 2,00,000 and treatments and procedures covering 938 ailments for rural people living below the poverty line. That was the first time such a system had been implemented in the country.