Union Minister RK Singh praised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for his ability to take the state forward with innovative ideas. He said that YS Jagan's government is taking steps to strengthen the power sector. He assured the AP that the centre would be steadfast in all respects as it moves towards reforms.

The Secretary for Energy Department Srikanth Nagulapalli and CMD of Green Energy Corporation Limited Sai Prasad met RK Singh in Delhi on Monday.

Srikanth briefed the Union Minister on the efforts being put by the CM to provide free electricity to farmers for 9 hours a day. He said that steps have been taken to keep the agricultural subsidy in the farmer's account. The minister was informed that the government is not burdening the farmer.

Union Minister RK Singh lauded YS Jagan's decision on cash transfer and said that the idea of benefitting the farmer was commendable. He further added that he would explain the initiatives taken by the government of Andhra Pradesh to other states. He said that there is a need for such a dynamic Chief Minister in the current situation.

When CMD Sai Prasad explained the 10 thousand MW solar power plants that are being set up in the state for the farmers then the Union Minister assured that the centre would help in this project.