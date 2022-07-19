Union Minister Ramdas Athawale Conveys His Thanks to YS Jagan for Backing Murmu

Vijayawada: Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday hailed the support of ruling YSR Congress party for NDA's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu. He expressed his gratitude to the AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for backing Mumru in the presidential election.

Praising the efforts of YS Jagan government for the upliftment of downtrodden and poor people, Athawale said that the Chief Minister deserves appreciation for having a district named after the architect of Indian Constitution BR Ambedkar. He conveyed his thanks to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“Some people in Andhra Pradesh are opposed to renaming Konaseema district as Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district of Ambedkar. We want him to be respected as Ambedkar belongs to all,” Athawale said.

He also hailed the state government’s resolve to reform the education sector and sanctioning Pre and Post-matric scholarships to thousands of students in the state.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh: NIA Sleuths Raid Residence of Maoist Leader RK’s Widow

