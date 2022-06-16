Union Minister Murugan Admires Village Secretariat System of AP Government

Kakinada: Union Minister of State for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Dr L Murugan has lauded the YS Jagan government for setting up a Secretariat system for the benefit of the people. He told reporters after inspecting the 36th Division Secretariat in the town.

The Union Minister said the state government has removed the need for a middle man to bring transparency in implementation of public welfare schemes. He seemed impressed with the Secretariat system as one volunteer is assigned for 50 families and each division has its own secretariat to help people receive the government benefits at their doorsteps.

Earlier in the day, Dr Murugan tested the functioning of Disha app, a women safety app, using the phone of a woman employee at the 36th division secretariat. Within seconds, the Union Minister got a call from the control room as soon as he pressed the SOS button. The Union Minister answered the call saying he had pressed the SOS button only to check the functioning of the Disha app.

He also commended the initiatives being taken up by the state government for the safety of women through disha app, control rooms and special police stations. The Union Minister was accompanied by District Collector Krithika Shukla, MP Vanga Geetha, MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy, Mayor Sunkara Sivaprasanna and others.