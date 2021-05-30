Union Minister Lauds AP CM YS Jagan's COVID Control Measures

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lauded Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his efforts in trying to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus in the first and second phases of the pandemic.

The Minister who virtually dedicated a 300 oxygenated bed jumbo Covid care facility at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant township with Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister of AP Alla Krishna Srinivas (Nani), Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao, Industries Minister M Goutham Reddy, Panchayat Raj Minister P Ramachandra Reddy, YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy, Union Steel Minister Faggan Sing Kaluste on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dharmendra Pradhan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM YS Jagan were characteristic leaders who worked with certain goals.

Speaking further Dharmendra Pradhan said that the state of AP was leading in the efforts to providing medical facilities and supported good decisions and effort. He thanked the AP government for its continuous work on curbing the COVID pandemic.

"The corona epidemic can only be tackled if the centre, state governments, corporates and industrialists unite. He congratulated CM Jagan for setting up the Mega Medical Eco System. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lauded the AP for its initiative in all fields and taking initiative in all areas and was like a role model to other states across the country, he said.

In his Twitter message, he said that '' in a vibrant democracy, such as ours, the government is responsible for the welfare and well-being of citizens. Opening of this jumbo Covid care facility for treatment of Covid19 patients with stellar support from AP govt. is a perfect example of cooperative federalism ''.

