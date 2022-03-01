Union Jal Shakti Minister, AP CM Jagan To Visit Polavaram On March 4

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit the Polavaram project and inspect the project along with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat who is slated to visit the National Project on March 4. Union Minister Shekhawat and CM YS Jagan will hold a review meeting with senior officials of the Jal Shakti ministry, Polavaram Project Authority (PPA), and State Water Resources Ministry on the issues there to expedite dam works.

The AP Government had also sought earlier approval of revised cost estimates for the project, which were already cleared by the technical advisory committee and Central Water Commission (CWC). The revised estimated cost approved by CWC for the year 2017–18 is at Rs. 55,548.87 crore and is pending investment clearance and release of funds. The AP government will appeal to the CWC to direct that the pending designs be approved on a war footing. It may be recollected that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January and the YSRCP MPs also held a meeting with him during the budget session seeking to release pending funds and expedite the project.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Polavaram Itinerary

Union Minister Shekhawat will fly to Vijayawada from Delhi on March 3. The Union Minister will reach Polavaram along with CM YS Jagan in a helicopter from Vijayawada in the morning and inspect the project works on March 4.

The Jal Shakti Minister will first go through a photo exhibition arranged at the spillway about the progress of the Polavaram project. He will later visit the fish ladder works and guide bund works. Later, he will inspect the powerhouse, ECRF Dam Gap 1 area, lower cofferdam works, Gap III works, radial gate works, which will be followed by a review of the ongoing works. The minister will hold discussions on upper cofferdam works and earth cum rock fill (ECRF) dam works.

Also Read: Highlights of AP Delegation Meeting With Central Team