NEW DELHI: Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has asked the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to submit detailed project reports (DPRs) of their States’ new irrigation projects, and get them appraised at the earliest.

Any project, whether mentioned or not in the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-1 and/or AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, unless techno-economically appraised by the CWC and accepted by the Advisory Committee of Department of Water Resources (DoWR), should be considered as a new project for the purpose of appraisal, irrespective of whether it was conceived before or after bifurcation of erstwhile AP,” the letter read.

The projects which have been techno-economically appraised by the CWC and accepted by the TAC will also be considered as a new project for the purpose of appraisal, in case there is a change in scope.

Shekhawat said in the letter that the decision taken at the apex council meeting with the CMs of the two states on October 6 last year should be implemented.

The Union Minister reminded that the permission of the Union Ministry of Water Resources is required to undertake or continue the construction of projects on Krishna and Godavari in Telangana.

Shekhawat said in the letter that despite meeting CM KCR on December 11 last year, he had asked for DPRs to be submitted but so far it was learned that Telangana had not submitted a single DPR. He suggested that the Telangana government should immediately submit DPRs of 8 projects on Krishna river and 7 on Godavari.

On River Krishna

Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project (LIP)

R Vidyasagar Rao DND LIP

Bhakta Ramadasu LIP

Mission Bhageeratha Water grid project

Tummilla Irrigation Project

Mhatma gandhi Kalwakurthi LIP

Jawahar Nettempady LIP

Y Madhavareddy Srisailam Left Canal projects

On Godavari

Godavari LIPPhase3

Sitarama LIP

PVN Rao Kanthapalli Sujala Sravanthi Thupakula Gudem project

Tenlangana Driking Water Projects

3 projects on Lower Penganaga Projects

Ramappa lake to Krishna Basin Pakal lake

Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation 3rd TMC project

Projects for which AP must submit DPRS

Muchumarri LIS, Gundrevula reservoir, LIP for supplementation of Gajuladinne ayacut, Guru Raghavendra LIP, Pulikanuma LIP, Siddapuram LIP, Sivabhasyam LIP Munneru scheme, capacity enhancement of RDS right canal, new LIS on Tungabhadra river in between RDS and Sunkesula barrage, capacity enhancement of Vaikuntapuram barrage on river Krishna upstream of Prakasam Barrage, and interlinking of Godavari and Pennar river, among several others.