Union Home Ministry Convenes Meeting of Telugu States in New Delhi Tomorrow

New Delhi: Union Ministry of Home Affairs has convened a meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss unresolved issues between the two states as per Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

The chief secretaries of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are likely to attend this crucial meeting along with some other key officials. The inter-state chief secretary-level meeting will be chaired by the Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

The top officials of both the Telugu states may discuss the pending issues after bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014. There are 14 pending issues in the agenda of the crucial meeting in which seven issues were related to the inter-state issues between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The remaining issues include financial assistance to the Andhra Pradesh capital city, grants to the backward regions development and other assurances given under the Reorganisation Act. According to reports, the officials from both the states may also discuss the division of the institutions listed in the Schedule IX and X of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

The issues related to dividing institutions not mentioned in the Act, division of Andhra Pradesh State Finance Corporation, Singareni Collieries and AP Heavy Machinery Engineering Limited, division of cash and bank balance between the two states and the dues being claimed by both the states on civil supplies corporations are likely to figure in the meeting.

(With IANS inputs)



