Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget-2023 in Parliament on Wednesday. However, the Central Government has disappointed the Telugu States of Andhra Pradesh with regard to the promises made under the AP State Reorganisation Act of 2014.

Regarding Andhra Pradesh, the Centre has not allocated funds for the Polavaram project and the lack of mentioning the railway corridor was a letdown.

The allocations for various organizations in Telugu states are as follows.

► Rs.37 crores allocated for tribal universities

►Rs. 47 crores for AP Central University

►Rs.168 crores for AP Petroleum University

► Rs.683 crores for Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

►Rs.1650 crores for Singareni Coal Mines

►Allotment of Rs.300 crore under EAP (employee assistance programme) to IIT Hyderabad

► Rs.6,835 crore for 22 AIIMS hospitals in the country which includes Mangalagiri in AP and Bibinagar in Telangana

► Rs.357 crores for all museums including Salar Jung Museum in Hyderabad

►Rs.1,473 crores for Manuguru factory

►The Indian Institute of Millet Research in Hyderabad will be supported as 'Centre of Excellence' for sharing best practices, research and technologies at the international level and make India a global hub for millets.

►AP's share in central taxes is Rs.41,338 crores while Telangana's share in central taxes is Rs.21,470 crores

