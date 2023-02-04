Union Budget 2023: Waltair Railway Division Gets Rs 2857 Crore

Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division received Rs 2857.85 crores as funds allocated under the Union Budget for the financial year 2023-24. Waltair Division will get a good share from the combined allocation of Rs 1700 crores to East Coast Railway for various works. The budget was mainly focused on the completion of ongoing projects and the construction of new lines.

East Coast Railway Waltair Division senior DCM AK Tripathi said in a statement on Friday that out of the Rs 857.85 crores allocated, Rs 920 crore was for the construction of Vizianagaram-Sambalpur (Titlaghar) third line (264.60 km), Kothavalasa-Koraput (189.278 km) Rs. 410 crore has been allocated. For the establishment of auto signaling system and bypass lines from Gopalapatnam to Vijayanagaram, Rs. 32.78 crores, Rs.60 lakhs for Gumada-Parvathipuram ROB for road safety works and under bridges, Rs.2.05 crores for Palasa-Poondi line, Rs.1.50 crores for Koguntur-Sigadam road over bridge, Komatipalli-Gajapatinagaram ROB level crossing Rs. 2 lakhs, Rs.3.71 crores for limited height subways at Palasa-Poondi, Naupada, Rs.3.2 crores for limited height subways at Kotbommali-Tilaru, Palasa-Poondi, Kota Bommali yards, Rs.78 lakhs for Kothavalasa-Kirandal subway level crossings, Rs.78 lakhs for level crossings at Naupada-Kota Bommali ROB. It is stated that Rs.2 crores have been allocated for the subway and Rs.2 crores for the Urlam-Srikakulam ROB.

Regarding the modernization of railway tracks, Rs.40 crores have been allocated for Palasa-Visakha-Duvvada, Rs.20.01 crores for Koraput-Singapur line and Rs.25 crores for Singapur-Vizianagaram road. He said that an allocation of Rs.15 lakh has been made for the modernization and repairs of the railway officers and staff quarters. In addition to these, funds have been allocated for signal and telecom, workshop production units, new lines, doubling works, remodeling, and some specially recognized works.

Also Read: After Andhra, Stones Pelted at Vande Bharat Express in Telangana