Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to rejoin the ambitious Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), however, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has suggested changes in Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana scheme to benefit all the farmers in the State. Chief Minister YS Jagan held talks with Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar through a video conference on Tuesday.

On bringing ‘Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana’ into YSR Free Crop Insurance Scheme, YS Jagan explained that all the agricultural activities in the state were brought under 10,444 Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs). He said under RBKs every crop grown by farmers is being e-cropped with geo-tagging and gets updated on a real-time basis.

Participating in a video conference with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, CM YS Jagan said that the state government has cleared all the hurdles of bringing every crop under insurance coverage through e-cropping.

Currently, the state government is paying both the premiums that are to be paid by farmers and the state, however, the Chief Minister has requested the Centre to bear an equal share of the premium paid by the small and marginal farmers.

The Chief Minister requested the Union Minister to consider the proposal and thanked him for including Andhra Pradesh in Fasal Bima Yojana and making changes in the guidelines. The state government has decided in principle to implement the PMFBY from the Kharif-2022 season

Union Minister Tomar appreciated the state government for protecting the interests of the farmers, by bringing revolutionary reforms in the agriculture sector. He said the important decision taken by the state government will help crops of more than 40 lakh farmers of the state to get an insurance cover in case of natural calamity.

Also Read: Bhima Koregaon Case: Apex Court Extends Varavara’s Interim Bail

Tomar said that Andhra Pradesh is also very inspiring in Natural Farming and Agri Infra Fund, which benefits farmers. State Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, and other officials participated in the video conference.

