Unidentified Man Pours Petrol On Shop In front Of Chandarlapadu PS, Constable Critical

A head constable suffered severe burn injuries when he was trying to douse the flames after an unidentified person poured petrol on the shop and allegedly tried to set it on fire. The incident took place in front of Chandarlapadu Police Station in the NTR district. The constable who noticed the flames rushed to the spot and tried to douse the flames. Then suddenly the gas cylinder exploded leaving the constable injured.

The constable was immediately rushed to a hospital in Vijayawada. The condition of the constable is said to be serious. Police have registered a case and are trying to nab the person who has set the shop on fire. If the constable wouldn't be reacted on time, then the fire would have spread to the petrol pump which is adjacent to the shop.

