Unfortunate That CBI Adding Names Not Involved In Case: Sajjala On YS Viveka Case

AMARAVATI: Taking objection to media reports on the charge sheet filed by CBI in the murder case of YS Vivekananda Reddy, Party General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that efforts are on to brand the affected persons as accused.

Speaking to media at party central office here on Tuesday, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy expressed shock over the CBI charge sheet and said the investigation is predetermined, motivated, and reflective of the mala fide intentions of the vested interests and added that they would challenge it through appropriate forums.

Sajjala said it is absurd that CBI is probing the angle of Kadapa MP ticket as a reason for Vivekanda's murder and added that the latter had worked for YS Avinash Reddy's victory in elections till his last breath. He said it was Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family who were most affected by Viveka's death and termed it as unfortunate that CBI is conspiring against the family members with predetermined and malafide intentions. He said that there was no logic to link the 2017 MLC elections defeat to YS Viveka’s murder in 2019.

Sajjala questioned CBI to answer who came to know about the murder at first and how the information is shared, why the letter was not shared with anyone immediately after the death, and will Avinash Reddy call the Inspector and inform about the death over the phone if he is involved.

He said Dasthagiri, himself has agreed that he murdered Vivekananda on the directions of Yerra Gangi Reddy and added that it was shocking and unfortunate that CBI has added names of the people who were not involved.

