Unexplained Phenomena in AP During Solar Eclipse: Pestles Stand Without Support In Mortars

CHITTOOR: A bizarre and unexplained phenomenon was witnessed in Ramapukuppam village in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, where pestles were made to stand in the mortar without any support during the solar eclipse day on Tuesday, as part of an ancient ritual.

People flocked to see this strange phenomenon which the Karna family of Reddywanipodu village in Kenchanabella panchayat in the Mandal used to perform. They worship the mortar and pestle ( Rolu Rokali) on the day of the solar eclipse and set up the pestle in the mortar filled with water, which surprisingly didn’t fall down despite the heavyweight.

They believe that the pestle stands upright on the mortar without any support due to the eclipse effect. At the time of the eclipse, the pestle is separated from the mortar and placed in a plate filled with saffron-laced water and the pestle stood upright.

The same phenomenon was witnessed in Krishna and NTR districts on the occasion of the solar eclipse. In Swatantrapuram, and Thotlavallur villages in Koduru Mandal center, the pestles standing without any support or grip had left the locals in awe of this experience which has no scientific explanation as yet.

