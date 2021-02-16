UN Assistant Secretary General Calls On AP CM YS Jagan

United Nations Assistant Secretary-General Satya S Tripathi has called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Amaravati camp office. The Chief Minister welcomed him with a shawl and presented a memento. During the interaction, the CM said that the state government has been working to promote natural farming and organic farming and also to provide marketing facilities to them. He said steps were taken to provide training to farmers through custom hiring centres in RBKs.

Regarding waste to wealth concept, the latest technology is available to segregate electronic waste from plastic waste through e-clusters, said Tripathi. CM Jagan explained the necessity for recycling food processing waste. Later, he said the officials of the concerned government departments should move forward in this regard.

They also discussed the necessity to achieve carbon neutrality through natural farming. The Chief Minister said the state government was ready to provide full support to the United Nations and also to work with it. Partnership agreements with global organizations would benefit the state and change the lives of the people and providing international marketing facilities for organic products would also benefit small and marginal farmers, he added.

Tripathi told the CM that he was confident that the welfare schemes being implemented by AP Government such as YSR Rytu Bharosa, Cheyuta and Asara, would bring change in the lives of the people and bring about sustainable development. He congratulated the Chief Minister for promoting organic farming.

