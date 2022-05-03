AMARAVATI: Veteran leader and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLC Ummareddy Venkateswarlu has been appointed as the Chief Whip of the Government in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council for the second time.

AP Chief Secretary Dr. Sameer Sharma on Saturday night issued orders to this effect. This is the second time in a row that Ummareddy has been appointed Chief Whip in the Legislative Council.

When the YSRCP government came to power in 2019, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appointed him as the Chief Whip. Ummareddy, who had completed his tenure as MLC, was recently elected to the Legislative Council under the local bodies quota in the Guntur district. After being elected Ummareddy was once again appointed as the Chief Whip of the Council by the government.

A senior leader of the YSRCP and a veteran politician, Ummareddy is a native of Kondubhotla Palem of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district.A doctorate in agriculture he was educated at Andhra Pradesh Agriculture University. He was first elected to the erstwhile AP Assembly in 1985. He was also elected twice as MP from Tenali (1991) and Bapatla (1996) and served as a Union Minister of StateUrban Affairs, Employment and Parliamentary Affairs (Independent Charge). Ummareddy has served in various parliamentary committees and went on to become an MLC in 2016 and was elected in 2022 again.

YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy who met the leader congratulated Ummareddy Venkateswarlu for being elected as the Chief Whip of the Legislative Council for the second term.

