AMARAVATI: UK's Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming lauded the strategy, approach and measures being taken by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy led government in Andhra Pradesh to battle COVID-19 crisis in the state.

Andrew Fleming, in a tweet on Friday, referring to a news article pointed out that the world should learn lessons from the state of Andhra Pradesh in containing the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

"Article documenting Andhra Pradesh success in tackling COVID19.AP has tested 14,049 per million, mobilised a network of 4.5 lakh volunteers to work with 11,158 village secretaries & pioneered tech to monitor quarantine compliance. Lessons for the World (sic)," the tweet read.

Replying to the tweet, YSRCP leader Potluri Vara Prasad thanked Andrew Fleming for recommending the Andhra Pradesh model to the world in battling the coronavirus pandemic.

"Dear Dr.Fleming... Many thanks for recommending the AP model to the world out there. Deployment of technology to mapping out every 50 persons in the state, first of its kind. May the force be with all of us (sic)," the tweet said.

Andhra Pradesh has adopted various innovative strategies such as screening every household and also conducting a door-to-door survey through village volunteers.

Andhra Pradesh on Friday tested 22,305 samples where 570 people turned positive for novel coronavirus cases. With new 570 cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh stood at 11,489

Till now, 5,196 Covid-19 patients have been discharged from hospital after cure.

There are 6,147 active coronavirus cases in the state till date. Andhra Pradesh recorded 146 coronavirus-related deaths in the state so far.

