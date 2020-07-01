AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's magnanimous gesture, defying the lockdown-time fiscal distress and introducing 1,088 ambulances for the benefit of people, is receiving praises from all quarters. United Kingdom's Deputy High Commissioner Dr Andrew Fleming and renowned Indian television Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai are among the celebritties who have hailed AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for flagging off 1,088 (108 and104) ambulances in Vijayawada Benz Circle on Wednesday.

Sardesai has appreciated the efforts of the Andhra Pradesh chief minister for bringing new 108 and 104 ambulance services to help people during emergency situations. He tweeted saying that southern states are in the forefront in terms of implementing anti-COVID-19 measures when compared to the rest of the country.

He further said that the newly launched 1,088 ambulances would be used as mobile clinics to carry out screening at every house in the state. These ambulances are linked to the health centres along with doctors, he said.

The seasoned journalist expressed hope that other states would follow in the footsteps of the AP government in this regard. His tweet read:

Southern states seem to be a step ahead of the rest in corona control. AP launches 1088 ambulances with mobile clinics to be used to screen every household in the state, linked to local health centres, doctors.. well done @ysjagan .. hope to see others follow suit!

Dr Andrew Fleming who is based in Hyderabad as UK's Deputy High Commisioner for both AP and Telangana, also congratulated AP CM YS Jagan and the state government over this move which is aimed to provide advanced health-care services to all the people. The ambulances are equipped with modern life support systems as a part of the state's health reforms.

He took to his twitter handle to appreciate the state government's reforms in the health sector and expressed happiness that the South Central Ambulance Service was delighted to be involved in the project.

When I met @ysjagan shortly after his election #Healthcare and #Education were his top two priorities. I am thrilled 🇬🇧 expertise from @SCAS999 is part of the partnership to deliver the best possible ambulance service state wide.

— Dr Andrew Fleming

Dr Fleming also congratulated Aurobindo Pharma, which is a technical and lead partner in the 108 Emergency Ambulance Services and 104 Mobile Medical Units projects, as well as South Central Ambulance Services, which is a part of the UK's National Health Service.

He further said that this healthcare project will provide employment opportunity to around 9,000 semi-skilled and skilled personnel of the state.⁩

Congratulations hon'ble Chief Minister, @ysjagan on the launch of the prestigious 108 emergency ambulance service and the 104 mobile medical unit service, with a fleet of more than 1000 specialised ambulances. Delighted for @SCAS999's role in this initative.

— Dr Andrew Fleming

Earlier, he also praised the AP government for effectively conducting coronavirus tests on a massive scale as a part of the state's ani-COVID-19 measures.

Dr Fleming complimented the effective 4.5 lakh volunteers network which is working with 11,158 village secretariats that are helping people of the state in all possible ways and continuously monitoring the quarantine compliance.

AP has tested 14,049 per million population, mobilised a network of 4.5 lakh volunteers to work with 11,158 village secretaries and pioneered tech to monitor quarantine compliance.



