Ugadi 2021 Mahotsavam Begins In Srisailam

The five-day Ugadi Mahotsavam started off on a grand note at the Bramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam on Saturday. The festival begins three days before Ugadi. With the Alankara darshanams, the Ugadi Mahotsavam begun at 3.00 am on Saturday.

Goddess will be decked in the avatars of Mahalakshmi, Mahadurga, Mahasaraswathi, Rajarajeswari and Nijalankarana of Bhramaramba.

Important events during Ugadi Mahotsavam:

April 10: Bhringivahanam Seva for Mallikarjuna Swamy

April 11: kalisavahanam Seva for Goddess

April 12: Nandivahana Seva

April 13: On the day of Ugadi, the priests will say Panchaga Sravanam

April 14: Aswavahana Seva

Given the pandemic situation in the state, devotees are allowed only for Alankara Darshanam. Every year, lakhs of pilgrims throng the temple from Karnataka and Maharashtra. This year's festivities will continue amid COVID precautions till April 14.