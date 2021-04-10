Ugadi 2021 Mahotsavam Begins In Srisailam
The five-day Ugadi Mahotsavam started off on a grand note at the Bramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam on Saturday. The festival begins three days before Ugadi. With the Alankara darshanams, the Ugadi Mahotsavam begun at 3.00 am on Saturday.
Goddess will be decked in the avatars of Mahalakshmi, Mahadurga, Mahasaraswathi, Rajarajeswari and Nijalankarana of Bhramaramba.
Important events during Ugadi Mahotsavam:
April 10: Bhringivahanam Seva for Mallikarjuna Swamy
April 11: kalisavahanam Seva for Goddess
April 12: Nandivahana Seva
April 13: On the day of Ugadi, the priests will say Panchaga Sravanam
April 14: Aswavahana Seva
Given the pandemic situation in the state, devotees are allowed only for Alankara Darshanam. Every year, lakhs of pilgrims throng the temple from Karnataka and Maharashtra. This year's festivities will continue amid COVID precautions till April 14.