Jammu and Kashmir: Officials on Monday confirmed that two women pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh who were reported missing in the cloudburst and flash floods near Amarnath cave in South Kashmir had died. Out of the 20 people who went on the Amarnath Yatra from the East Godavari district, the whereabouts of two women were yet to be traced. Collector Madhavilatha said that the women from Rajahmundry were identified as Kotha Parvathi, and Munishetti Sudha.

Officials have confirmed both of them died in the flash floods that occurred at Amarnath cave on the 8th of this month.

Sudha's body was identified by her husband K Vijay Kiran. Arrangements are being made to bring the mortal remains to their native place in West Godavari districts. Details about M Sudha are awaited.

AP Bhavan's additional resident Commissioner Kaushik is supervising the arrangements on behalf of the AP Government.

Officials involved with the rescue mission said that they are continuing the search operation in Jammu and Kashmir for the pilgrims yet untraced. On the other hand, revenue authorities have been contacting their families in the state to ensure that any contact has been established. The AP Bhavan officials in New Delhi were making arrangements to bring back the pilgrims safely to their respective destinations.

